Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
64.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Konieczny scores 29, FGCU takes down North Alabama in Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament 69-58

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — J.R. Konieczny had 29 points and 15 rebounds in FGCU’s 69-58 win against North Alabama on Wednesday in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

Isaiah Malone scored 10 points and added six rebounds for the Eagles (15-17). Jordan Ellerbee went 4 of 13 from the field (0 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Corneilous Williams and Kevin de Kovachich each finished with 11 points for the Lions (9-21).

FGCU entered halftime up 29-27. Konieczny paced the team in scoring in the first half with seven points. Konieczny scored 22 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.