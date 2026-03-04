Skip to main content
Four in double figures as BYU women hold off Houston 76-66 for 1st Big 12 Tournament win

By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Olivia Hamlin scored 16 points, Delaney Gibb and Lara Rohkohl each had 15, and Sydney Benally added 14 as BYU beat Houston 76-66 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday.

After winning its first Big 12 Tournament game in its third season as a conference member, ninth-seeded BYU (21-10) will play eighth-seeded Utah in the second round Thursday.

BYU outshot 16th-seeded Houston 47% to 31% but had to overcome 22 turnovers and didn’t have the game in hand until the final minutes.

Shun’teria Anumele scored 17 points and TK Pitts 14 for Houston (7-23). The two combined for eight straight points as Houston cut a 12-point deficit to three to open the fourth quarter. BYU held on, leading by five with 3:20 to go before scoring the next eight points with Hamlin making it 74-61 on a bucket in the paint.

Brinley Cannon hit a 3-pointer — her first shot of the game — to open the third and give BYU the lead for good. Rohkohl scored eight points on 4-of-5 shooting and BYU led 56-44 heading into the final period.

BYU never trailed but found itself tied at 29 at halftime after committing 15 turnovers, 10 in the first quarter when it led 11-10.

Jade Jones added 11 points for Houston.

BYU had won the lone regular-season matchup 79-64 on Jan. 10 against a Houston team that was missing four players, three of whom had been suspended for the game following their ejections after a scuffle against Kansas State on Jan. 7.

Up next

BYU: The Cougars, on a four-game win streak, swept Utah in two regular-season games, each time by 12 points.

Houston: Season is over after going 1-17 in Big 12 play before losing Wednesday.

