Copeland scores 23 as Stetson beats Eastern Kentucky 92-76 in Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ethan Copeland had 23 points in Stetson’s 92-76 win against Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

Copeland also contributed five rebounds for the Hatters (12-20). Alex Doyle scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Collin Kuhl shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Jayden Harris led the way for the Colonels (11-21) with 19 points. Eastern Kentucky also got 18 points from Tyler Jackson. Jalen Cooper finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Stetson took the lead for good with 17:23 remaining in the first half. The score was 54-41 at halftime, with Copeland racking up 15 points. Finley Sheridan led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

