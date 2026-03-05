Skip to main content
Indiana hits 10 3-pointers, routs Minnesota 77-47 to end 4-game skid

By AP News

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sam Alexis scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half to help Indiana jump out early and cruise past Minnesota 77-47 on Wednesday night that ended the Hoosiers’ four-game losing streak.

Lamar Wilkerson added 16 points for Indiana (18-12, 9-10 Big Ten). Tucker DeVries chipped in with 13 points and Nick Dorn scored 11. The three combined for 10 of the Hoosiers’ 24 3-point attempts.

Indiana held a double-digit lead the entire second half. The Hoosiers shot 57% (31 of 54) overall. Alexis and DeVries each grabbed nine of their 37 rebounds.

Cade Tyson scored 21 points and Isaac Asuma added 13 for Minnesota (14-16, 7-12). The Golden Gophers shot 26% (6 of 23) in the second half and 32% overall.

Indiana built a double-digit lead early before Minnesota pulled within three points midway through the first half. The Hoosiers ended the half on a 10-2 surge that included Wilkerson’s 100th 3-pointer of the season, followed by a DeVries 3-pointer and dunk for a 43-28 lead at the break.

With 11:23 to play, Indiana began a 14-0 run that lasted about five minutes to turn it into a rout. Dorn and DeVries each hit a 3 during the stretch.

Up next

Minnesota hosts Northwestern in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Indiana ends its regular season at Ohio State on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

