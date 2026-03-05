Skip to main content
Dix scores 22, Creighton defeats Butler 76-59

By AP News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Dix had 22 points in Creighton’s 76-59 win over Butler on Wednesday.

Dix went 9 of 17 from the field (4 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Bluejays (15-16, 9-11 Big East Conference). Nik Graves added 14 points while shooting 3 for 12 from field goal range and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and added 13 assists and six steals. Jasen Green had 13 points.

Michael Ajayi led the Bulldogs (15-15, 6-13) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Butler also got 10 points from Finley Bizjack.

Dix scored 10 points in the first half and Creighton went into halftime trailing 36-32. Austin Swartz scored the final six points for Creighton to finish off the 17-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

