Heloisa Carrera scores 16 points, hits big jumper to lift Arizona State women over Arizona 54-51

By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Heloisa Carrera scored 16 points, including the go-ahead jumper late in the fourth quarter, and Arizona State held off Arizona 54-51 in a first-round matchup at the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday.

The Sun Devils, 2-0 against their in-state rival in the regular season and six games better in the Big 12 standings, never led by more than four points in the second half.

The 15th-seeded Wildcats took their last lead at 51-50 when Blessing Adebanjo nailed a jumper with 2:51 remaining. The No. 10-seed Sun Devils (23-9) scored on their next two possessions when first Carrera then Last-Tear Poa knocked down mid-range jumpers, giving Arizona State its 54-51 lead. Neither team scored again.

Daniah Trammell and Sumayah Sugapong each scored 12 points and Noelani Cornfield added 10 for the Wildcats (12-18).

Arizona State led 18-17 after one quarter and 29-28 at halftime.

There were three lead changes and three ties in the first five-plus minutes of the third quarter. Neither team scored in the next 2 1/2 minutes, then Arizona State went ahead 44-42 at the end of the quarter.

Up next

Arizona State faces No. 7-seed Iowa State on Thursday, with the winner moving on to play second-seeded West Virginia in the quarterfinals.

___

