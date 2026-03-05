Skip to main content
Davis scores 21 in James Madison’s 87-72 win against Louisiana in Sun Belt Conference Tournament

By AP News

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Cliff Davis scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half and James Madison beat Louisiana 87-72 on Wednesday in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Davis also added five rebounds for the Dukes (17-14). Justin McBride scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Bradley Douglas had 18 points and shot 6 of 12 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. The Dukes picked up their seventh straight victory.

Jaxon Olvera finished with 28 points and eight rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-21). Dorian Finister added 27 points and two steals for Louisiana. De’Vion Lavergne also had eight points.

James Madison took the lead for good with 11:15 remaining in the first half. The score was 37-27 at halftime, and James Madison extended its lead to 77-65 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Davis scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

