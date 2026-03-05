Skip to main content
Oday’s 19 lead Northern Kentucky past Oakland in Horizon League Tournament 85-84

By AP News

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Donovan Oday had 19 points in Northern Kentucky’s 85-84 victory over Oakland on Wednesday in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament.

Oday shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Norse (19-13). LJ Wells scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds. Dan Gherezgher shot 5 for 11 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Brody Robinson led the way for the Golden Grizzlies (16-16) with 36 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Oakland also got 14 points and six rebounds from Isaac Garrett. Tuburu Niavalurua also had 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Northern Kentucky went into the half leading Oakland 37-31. Oday scored 11 points in the half. Northern Kentucky turned a six-point second-half lead into a 13-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 68-55 lead with 4:25 left in the half. Gherezgher scored 12 second-half points in the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

