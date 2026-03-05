Aranguren, George Washington knock off Saint Bonaventure 91-82 in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jean Aranguren scored 20 points, including seven in the overtime, as George Washington knocked off Saint Bonaventure 91-82 on Wednesday.

Aranguren also contributed five rebounds for the Revolutionaries (17-13, 8-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyrone Marshall Jr. added 16 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line while they also had three steals. Trey Autry shot 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points. Rafael Castro scored 13 points and had 12 rebounds.

Frank Mitchell led the way for the Bonnies (15-15, 4-13) with 22 points, 18 rebounds and five assists. Saint Bonaventure also got 20 points and two steals from Cayden Charles. Darryl Simmons II also had 19 points and two steals.

A 10-0 run in the first half gave George Washington a seven-point lead. The teams entered the break with George Washington ahead 36-35, while Autry led their club in scoring with 10 points. George Washington used a 7-0 second-half run to come back from a one-point deficit and take the lead at 47-41 with 15:12 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Aranguren scored nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press