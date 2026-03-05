Williams-Dryden’s 27 lead West Georgia over North Florida 93-85 in ASUN Conference Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden had 27 points and 13 rebounds in West Georgia’s 93-85 victory against North Florida on Wednesday in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

West Georgia plays No. 3 seed Queens in the quarterfinals Friday.

Josh Smith scored 25 points, shooting 7 for 14 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Malcolm Noel had 12 points and shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the foul line.

Kamrin Oriol led the Ospreys (7-25) in scoring, finishing with 28 points, four assists and two steals. Kent Jackson added 19 points for North Florida. Dalton Gayman finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

West Georgia took the lead about 3 1/2 minutes into the first half and did not trail again. Smith led the Wolves with 14 points in the first half to help put them ahead 48-35 at the break. West Georgia turned a 13-point second-half lead into a 20-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 55-35 lead with 18:24 left in the game. Williams-Dryden scored 17 second-half points in the game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press