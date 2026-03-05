Villanova secures 76-57 win over DePaul

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Perkins scored 20 points as Villanova beat DePaul 76-57 on Wednesday.

Perkins added six rebounds and four steals for the Wildcats (23-7, 14-5 Big East Conference). Duke Brennan added 15 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field while they also had 12 rebounds. Devin Askew finished with 14 points.

Brandon Maclin led the Blue Demons (16-14, 8-11) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and four assists. NJ Benson added 11 points for DePaul. CJ Gunn finished with 10 points.

The game was tight heading into the half, as Villanova held a two-point lead, 26-24. Perkins paced their team in scoring through the first half with 11 points. Villanova took the lead for what would be the final time on Perkins’ free throw with 18:20 left in the second half. His team would outscore DePaul by 17 points in the final half.

