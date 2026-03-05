Ferere leads Gardner-Webb past South Carolina Upstate 65-64 in Big South Conference Tournament

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jamias Ferere had 21 points and 12 rebounds, hit the go-ahead free throws with 14 seconds left, and sealed the victory with a steal as the Runnin’ Bulldogs knocked off South Carolina Upstate 65-64 on Wednesday night in the Big South Conference Tournament to snap an eight-game skid.

The No. 9 seed Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-28) play top-seeded High Point in the quarterfinals Friday.

Jacob Hudson scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 13 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line, and added four steals. Aaron Talbert had 10 points and shot 3 for 7, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Isaiah Skinner led the way for the Spartans (13-19) with 18 points. Breylin Garcia added 11 points for South Carolina Upstate. Karmani Gregory finished with 10 points and two steals.

Ferere scored nine points in the first half and Gardner-Webb went into halftime trailing 30-29. Ferere put up 12 points in the second half for Gardner-Webb.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press