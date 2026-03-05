Skip to main content
Davis earned third career double-double for Kansas women in 56-35 win over UCF

By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jaliya Davis recorded a double-double and No. 11-seed Kansas beat 14th-seeded UCF 56-35 in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday night.

Davis scored 10 points on 5-of-11 shooting and collected 11 rebounds — her third career double-double for the Jayhawks (19-12). They will go on to play sixth-seed Colorado on Thursday.

The Jayhawks broke the game open with a 15-0 run spanning the first and second quarters to jump ahead 24-10, which featured two layups from Davis and back-to-back 3-pointers from Brittany Harshaw and Sania Copeland.

The Knights (11-19) were led in scoring by Jacorriah Bracey, with 10. UCF didn’t scored in the final 5:50, and shot 25% (14 of 57) including 11% (2 of 19) from 3-point range.

Up next

UCF: Season over.

Kansas: will play No. 6 seed Colorado on Thursday.

