Harper’s 22 lead Oral Roberts over UMKC in Summit League Tournament 84-62

By AP News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Ty Harper had 22 points in Oral Roberts’ 84-62 win over Kansas City on Wednesday night in the first round of the Summit League Tournament.

The eighth-seeded Golden Eagles will face top-seeded North Dakota State in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Harper also contributed three steals for the Golden Eagles (10-22). Martins Kilups added 17 points and six rebounds. Connor Dow finished with 16 points.

Jayson Petty finished with 14 points for the Roos (4-27). No. 9 seed UMKC also got 11 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks from Chris Dockery. Trey Booker-Lowery finished with nine points. The Roos extended their losing streak to 14 in a row.

Harper scored 18 points in the first half to help put them up 44-21 at the break. Oral Roberts pulled away with a 12-3 run in the second half to extend a 20-point lead to 29 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

