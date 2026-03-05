Jorgensen’s 19 lead Colorado State past New Mexico 82-74

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Kyle Jorgensen scored 19 points as Colorado State beat New Mexico 82-74 on Wednesday night.

Jorgensen shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Rams (20-10, 11-8 Mountain West Conference). Brandon Rechsteiner and Carey Booth each added 13 points. The Rams picked up their eighth straight win.

Deyton Albury finished with 22 points and four steals for the Lobos (22-8, 13-6). New Mexico also got 14 points and 12 rebounds from Tomislav Buljan. Luke Haupt and Jake Hall added 13 points apiece.

Colorado State took the lead for good with 10:04 to go in the first half. The score was 40-25 at halftime, with Rashaan Mbemba racking up all nine of his points for the Rams.

Colorado State used a 7-0 run to make it a 54-35 lead with 16:02 left.

