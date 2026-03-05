Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
61.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Gibb scores 19 points and BYU beats Utah for 3rd time season, 70-52, to advance to Big 12 quarters

By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Delaney Gibb had 19 points, eight assists and four steals to lead BYU to a 70-52 win over rival Utah in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday.

The ninth-seeded Cougars (22-10) won their fifth straight game and beat the eighth-seeded Utes (19-12) for the third time this season to advance to play top seed and No. 10-ranked TCU in a Friday quarterfinal.

Gibb made four 3-pointers as did Brinley Cannon, who scored 12 points. Lara Rohkohl scored all 12 of her points in the second half, including nine in a pivotal third quarter, and had eight rebounds.

Lani White scored 20 points, the only Ute in double figures.

Down 11 early in the third quarter, BYU shot 53% and outscored Utah 24-7 in the period to lead 51-43 after scoring the final 15 points.

Gibb’s 3-pointer gave BYU a 12-point edge early in the fourth quarter while the Utes went scoreless for over five minutes. She heaved up another 3 to beat the shot clock for a 16-point edge with 1:18 remaining.

Cannon made three 3-pointers and BYU was 6 of 12 from the arc in the first quarter when it took a 22-17 lead. But the in the second quarter, the Cougars missed all six from the arc and were 2 of 12 overall. Utah took advantage, scoring 13 straight points and outscoring the Cougars 19-5 when White scored 11 of her 16 first-half points for a 36-27 lead.

Neither team reached 40% shooting but BYU made 11 of 30 from the arc and turned 19 turnovers into 18 points.

Up next

BYU lost at home to TCU 72-48 on Dec. 31.

Utah awaits its postseason fate.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.