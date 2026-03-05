Gibb scores 19 points and BYU beats Utah for 3rd time season, 70-52, to advance to Big 12 quarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Delaney Gibb had 19 points, eight assists and four steals to lead BYU to a 70-52 win over rival Utah in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday.

The ninth-seeded Cougars (22-10) won their fifth straight game and beat the eighth-seeded Utes (19-12) for the third time this season to advance to play top seed and No. 10-ranked TCU in a Friday quarterfinal.

Gibb made four 3-pointers as did Brinley Cannon, who scored 12 points. Lara Rohkohl scored all 12 of her points in the second half, including nine in a pivotal third quarter, and had eight rebounds.

Lani White scored 20 points, the only Ute in double figures.

Down 11 early in the third quarter, BYU shot 53% and outscored Utah 24-7 in the period to lead 51-43 after scoring the final 15 points.

Gibb’s 3-pointer gave BYU a 12-point edge early in the fourth quarter while the Utes went scoreless for over five minutes. She heaved up another 3 to beat the shot clock for a 16-point edge with 1:18 remaining.

Cannon made three 3-pointers and BYU was 6 of 12 from the arc in the first quarter when it took a 22-17 lead. But the in the second quarter, the Cougars missed all six from the arc and were 2 of 12 overall. Utah took advantage, scoring 13 straight points and outscoring the Cougars 19-5 when White scored 11 of her 16 first-half points for a 36-27 lead.

Neither team reached 40% shooting but BYU made 11 of 30 from the arc and turned 19 turnovers into 18 points.

Up next

BYU lost at home to TCU 72-48 on Dec. 31.

Utah awaits its postseason fate.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball