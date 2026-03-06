Drake secures 67-63 win against Southern Illinois in Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jalen Quinn had 22 points in Drake’s 67-63 win over Southern Illinois on Thursday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Quinn shot 8 of 17 from the field and went 5 for 9 from the line for the Bulldogs (13-19, 7-14 Missouri Valley Conference). Eli Shetlar added 16 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor to go with three steals. Owen Larson went 5 of 12 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points. The victory broke a nine-game losing streak for the Bulldogs.

Quel’Ron House finished with 28 points for the Salukis (16-16, 10-11). Davion Sykes added 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench for Southern Illinois. Rolyns Aligbe finished with 16 rebounds and seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press