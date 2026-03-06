Skip to main content
Drake secures 67-63 win against Southern Illinois in Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

By AP News

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jalen Quinn had 22 points in Drake’s 67-63 win over Southern Illinois on Thursday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Quinn shot 8 of 17 from the field and went 5 for 9 from the line for the Bulldogs (13-19, 7-14 Missouri Valley Conference). Eli Shetlar added 16 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor to go with three steals. Owen Larson went 5 of 12 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points. The victory broke a nine-game losing streak for the Bulldogs.

Quel’Ron House finished with 28 points for the Salukis (16-16, 10-11). Davion Sykes added 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench for Southern Illinois. Rolyns Aligbe finished with 16 rebounds and seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

