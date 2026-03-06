Skip to main content
Treadwell puts up 16 as South Carolina State knocks off North Carolina Central 80-64

By AP News

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Noah Treadwell scored 16 points as South Carolina State beat North Carolina Central 80-64 on Thursday.

Treadwell went 5 of 11 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (9-21, 7-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Obie Bronston Jr. scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Florian Tenebay shot 3 of 6 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Tekao Carpenter finished with 21 points for the Eagles (12-17, 8-6). North Carolina Central also got 14 points and three steals from Gage Lattimore. Ryan Archey finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

