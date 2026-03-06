Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
55.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Weeks scores 31 as Southern Miss downs James Madison 86-80 in Sun Belt Conference Tournament

By AP News

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tylik Weeks’ 31 points led Southern Miss over James Madison 86-80 on Thursday in the third round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Weeks also had five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (17-15). Isaac Tavares scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 17 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Djahi Binet finished with 11 points.

Cliff Davis finished with 19 points for the Dukes (18-15). Bradley Douglas added 18 points off the bench for James Madison. Gabe Newhof finished with 11 points. The loss broke the Dukes’ six-game winning streak.

Southern Miss went into halftime ahead of James Madison 35-33. Weeks scored nine points in the half. Weeks’ 22-point second half helped Southern Miss finish off the six-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.