Ralph-Beyer has 26, Sacred Heart beats Iona 91-80 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Nyle Ralph-Beyer had 26 points in Sacred Heart’s 91-80 win against Iona on Thursday in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

Ralph-Beyer shot 8 of 10 from the field, including 6 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Pioneers (14-18). Yann Farell scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds. Anquan Hill shot 5 for 11 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for 19 points.

Luke Jungers finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Gaels (18-14). Lamin Sabally added 16 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for Iona. Khalil Badru had 14 points.

An 11-0 run in the first half gave Sacred Heart a four-point lead. The teams entered the break with Sacred Heart ahead 34-29, with Ralph-Beyer scoring 14 points. Sacred Heart used an 8-0 second-half run to break a 45-45 tie and take the lead at 53-45 with 13:27 remaining. Hill scored 16 second-half points.

