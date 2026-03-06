Williams scores 22 as Missouri State knocks off Western Kentucky 87-74

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Trey Williams Jr. had 22 points in Missouri State’s 87-74 victory over Western Kentucky on Thursday.

Williams shot 7 for 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Bears (14-16, 8-11 Conference USA). Keith Palek III scored 18 points, shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. Michael Osei-Bonsu finished with 16 points. The Bears ended a seven-game slide with the win.

Teagan Moore led the way for the Hilltoppers (18-12, 11-8) with 23 points. Western Kentucky also got 13 points and two steals from Grant Newell. The loss snapped the Hilltoppers’ six-game winning streak.

Missouri State took the lead with 3:43 left in the first half and did not trail again. Palek led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 43-38 at the break. Williams scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Missouri State went on to secure a victory, outscoring Western Kentucky by eight points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press