Webb’s 21 help Delaware State down Maryland-Eastern Shore 57-56

By AP News

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Miles Webb scored 21 points as Delaware State beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 57-56 on Thursday.

Webb added six rebounds for the Hornets (7-22, 2-12 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Rahmir Moore scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Ponce James had 11 points. The Hornets ended a seven-game slide with the win.

Joseph Locandro led the Hawks (9-22, 5-9) in scoring, finishing with 18 points off the bench. Maryland-Eastern Shore also got 14 points and four assists from Dorion Staples.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

