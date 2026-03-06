Skip to main content
Florida A&M takes down Bethune-Cookman 81-77

By AP News

TALLLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jaquan Sanders’ 18 points helped Florida A&M defeat Bethune-Cookman 81-77 on Thursday.

Sanders had seven rebounds for the Rattlers (14-15, 11-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tyler Shirley shot 5 of 11 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to add 17 points. Antonio Baker finished with 14 points.

Jakobi Heady finished with 19 points and two steals for the Wildcats (17-14, 14-4). Bethune-Cookman also got 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench from Ariel Bland. Quentin Heady also had 13 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

