Florida A&M takes down Bethune-Cookman 81-77

TALLLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jaquan Sanders’ 18 points helped Florida A&M defeat Bethune-Cookman 81-77 on Thursday.

Sanders had seven rebounds for the Rattlers (14-15, 11-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tyler Shirley shot 5 of 11 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to add 17 points. Antonio Baker finished with 14 points.

Jakobi Heady finished with 19 points and two steals for the Wildcats (17-14, 14-4). Bethune-Cookman also got 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench from Ariel Bland. Quentin Heady also had 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press