Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Georgia Southern earns 80-77 victory in Sun Belt Conference Tournament against Arkansas State

By AP News

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tyren Moore had 25 points in Georgia Southern’s 80-77 victory over Arkansas State on Thursday in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Moore also had four steals for the Eagles (18-15). Alden Applewhite added 16 points while shooting 4 for 9 and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Tsvet Sotirov finished with 11 points off the bench.

Matt Hayman finished with 21 points for the Red Wolves (20-12). Arkansas State also got 18 points from Jaxon Ellingsworth. Chandler Jackson finished with 12 points and 10 assists.

Georgia Southern went into halftime ahead of Arkansas State 42-34. Moore scored 10 points in the half. Moore scored Georgia Southern’s last six points as they closed out a three-point victory. The Eagles will move on to play No. 6-seeded South Alabama on March 6.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.