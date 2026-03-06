Grambling secures 65-63 win over Alabama State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jamil Muttilib had 27 points in Grambling’s 65-63 victory against Alabama State on Thursday.

Muttilib also contributed five rebounds for the Tigers (13-18, 7-11 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Roderick Coffee III scored 18 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 8 for 10 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Coffee III hit a game-winning pair of free throws with 15 seconds left on the clock.

Micah Simpsom led the way for the Hornets (10-21, 7-11) with 15 points. Jerquarius Stanback added 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Alabama State. Tyler Byrd had 10 rebounds, eight points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press