Grambling secures 65-63 win over Alabama State

By AP News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jamil Muttilib had 27 points in Grambling’s 65-63 victory against Alabama State on Thursday.

Muttilib also contributed five rebounds for the Tigers (13-18, 7-11 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Roderick Coffee III scored 18 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 8 for 10 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Coffee III hit a game-winning pair of free throws with 15 seconds left on the clock.

Micah Simpsom led the way for the Hornets (10-21, 7-11) with 15 points. Jerquarius Stanback added 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Alabama State. Tyler Byrd had 10 rebounds, eight points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

