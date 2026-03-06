Stacker sends Southeast Missouri State past Lindenwood 68-66 in Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Braxton Stacker scored the game-winning jump shot with three seconds left and racked up 16 total points to lead Southeast Missouri State past Lindenwood 68-66 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

Stacker shot 5 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (20-12).

Marqueas Bell added 14 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc while they also had five rebounds. Luke Almodovar and Brendan Terry each scored 12 points. Almodovar added five rebounds and three steals. Terry had two blocks.

Anias Futrell led the way for the Lions (18-15) with 17 points and five rebounds. Jadis Jones added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for Lindenwood. Dontrez Williams finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Almodovar scored seven points in the first half and Southeast Missouri State went into halftime trailing 34-25. Stacker scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.