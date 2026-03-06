Skip to main content
Horne scores 26 as Prairie View A&M takes down Texas Southern 70-59

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Dontae Horne had 26 points in Prairie View A&M’s 70-59 win against Texas Southern on Thursday.

Horne added six rebounds for the Panthers (14-17, 9-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cory Wells added 20 points while shooting 7 for 13 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to go with seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Elijah Mitchell went 3 of 4 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Zytarious Mortle finished with 16 points for the Tigers (12-17, 10-8) off the bench. Duane Posey added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Texas Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

