Williams’ 18 points, 13 rebounds lead UAPB past Alcorn State 83-48

By AP News

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Quion Williams had 18 points and 13 rebounds in UAPB’s 83-48 victory over Alcorn State on Thursday.

Williams added five assists and three steals for the Golden Lions (13-18, 10-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jaquan Scott scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Milhan Charles had 15 points and finished 7 of 8 from the field. Trevon Payton had 13 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Tycen McDaniels finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Braves (8-22, 7-11). Omari Hamilton added nine points and 11 rebounds for Alcorn State. Shane Lancaster also had nine points, five assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

