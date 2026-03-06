Skip to main content
Ward has 20 to lead CSU Fullerton in late rally, 75-71 win over UCSD

By AP News

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Ward’s 20 points helped CSU Fullerton defeat UCSD 75-71 on Thursday.

Ward shot 7 for 14 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Titans (16-15, 11-8 Big West Conference). Jefferson Monegro scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds and five assists. Jaden Henderson went 5 of 7 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Hudson Mayes led the way for the Tritons (21-10, 11-8) with 13 points and eight rebounds. Leo Beath added 12 points, as did Emanuel Prospere II. The loss broke the Tritons’ five-game winning streak.

The Tritons took a 10-9 lead at the 13:39 mark of the first half, and led until the final two minutes of the game. They led 39-29 at the half and by as much as 12. The Titans closed the game on a 19-7 run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

