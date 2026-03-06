O’Garro’s 25, Davis’ winner gives CSU Northridge 86-84 win over CSU Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Josh O’Garro scored 25 points and Josiah Davis scored a game-winning layup with five seconds remaining as CSU Northridge beat CSU Bakersfield 86-84 on Thursday.

O’Garro added 11 rebounds for the Matadors (19-12, 12-7 Big West Conference). Mahmoud Fofana scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Davis finished 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Ron Jessamy led the Roadrunners (8-23, 2-17) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, nine rebounds, three steals and four blocks. Dailin Smith also had 23 points and two steals for CSU Bakersfield. Mike Price finished with 12 points and four assists. The Roadrunners extended their losing streak to 14 straight.

The Matadors never trailed from the 16:02 mark of the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.