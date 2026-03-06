Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
47.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Wilson scores 30 as UC Davis downs Long Beach State 76-70 in OT

By AP News

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Wilson put up 30 points as UC Davis beat Long Beach State 76-70 in overtime on Thursday.

Wilson added five rebounds for the Aggies (18-12, 11-8 Big West Conference). Omer Suljanovic scored 11 points while going 4 of 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range), and added six rebounds. Brayden Fagbemi went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Rob Diaz III sent the game to overtime for Long Beach State, and scored the opening points of overtime, but UC Davis went on an 8-0 run to put the game away.

Diaz III led the way for the Beach (9-22, 5-14) with 33 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Petar Majstorovic added eight points, six rebounds and three steals for Long Beach State. Cole Farrell finished with eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.