McIntyre scores 17, San Diego beats Loyola Marymount 66-62 in West Coast Conference Tournament

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Adrian McIntyre had 17 points in San Diego’s 66-62 win against Loyola Marymount on Thursday in the first round of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

McIntyre also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Toreros (12-20). Juan Sebastian Gorosito scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Toneari Lane had 13 points and shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

Aaron McBride led the Lions (15-16, 6-12) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Loyola Marymount also got 16 points and three steals from Myron Amey Jr. Jan Vide also had 10 points and five assists.

Gorosito led San Diego with 11 points in the second half as their team was outscored by seven points over the final half but hung on for the victory. The Toreros will face No. 7 seed Seattle University on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.