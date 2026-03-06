Skip to main content
Nemeiksa’s 19 lead Hawaii past UC Riverside 93-74

By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Gytis Nemeiksa’s 19 points helped Hawaii defeat UC Riverside 93-74 on Friday.

Nemeiksa also had five rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (22-7, 14-5 Big West Conference) off the bench. Quandre Bullock scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Isaac Finlinson shot 5 of 8 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Andrew Henderson finished with 26 points for the Highlanders (10-22, 5-15). Marqui Worthy added 17 points for UC Riverside. BJ Kolly also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

