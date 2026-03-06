Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
59.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Toby Fournier secures a double-double and No. 13 Duke women beat Clemson 60-46 in ACC quarterfinals

By AP News
ACC Clemson Duke Basketball

ACC Clemson Duke Basketball

Photo Icon View Photo

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Toby Fournier had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, Delaney Thomas added 14 points, and No. 13 Duke cruised past Clemson 60-46 in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

The defense for top-seeded Duke (22-8) stunned Clemson (21-11) in the first half, forcing 11 turnovers and four shot-clock violations. The Blue Devils responded on offense, going 5 of 9 beyond the 3-point arc and 14 of 30 from the field against the same team that upset them 53-51 merely 12 days ago.

Duke went on a 10-0 run late in the second quarter to extend its lead to 38-19 at the half. Fournier had 12 points in the first half.

Clemson turned a 25-point deficit to 13 within the final minutes of the game, but Duke closed it out.

Mia Moore led the Tigers, the No. 9 seed, with 17 points. Demeara Hinds had a team-high eight rebounds.

Up next

Duke will play the winner of N.C. State and Notre Dame in the semifinals on Saturday.

Clemson awaits its fate on Selection Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

By MAURA CAREY
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.