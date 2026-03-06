Skip to main content
Washington scores 19 as High Point downs Gardner-Webb 81-59 in Big South Conference Tournament

By AP News

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Scotty Washington had 19 points in High Point’s 81-59 victory against Gardner-Webb on Friday in the Big South Conference Tournament.

Washington shot 7 for 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Panthers (28-4). Rob Martin scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 13 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Braden Hausen went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Jacob Hudson led the way for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-29) with 19 points. Spence Sims added 12 points for Gardner-Webb. Jacob Hogarth also had nine points and 11 rebounds.

High Point took the lead for good with 19:48 left in the first half. The score was 43-27 at halftime, with Washington racking up 11 points. High Point pulled away with a 17-2 run in the second half. Martin led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

