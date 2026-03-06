Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
62.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

L’Amoreaux scores 21, No. 25 Fairfield women beat Sacred Heart in MAAC tourney for 9th straight win

By AP News

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Kaety L’Amoreaux scored 21 points, Meghan Andersen added 16 points and No. 25 Fairfield eased by Sacred Heart 69-53 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament for its ninth victory in a row.

Fairfield (26-4), the No. 2 seed, continues its quest for a third straight MAAC championship and NCAA Tournament appearance. The Stags already secured their third straight regular-season title, the seventh in program history.

L’Amoreaux, the conference player of the year, and Andersen combined for 22 points in the first half to help Fairfield build a 35-24 lead. Andersen scored five points during a 12-0 second-quarter run that gave the Stags a 14-point lead.

Fairfield led by double figures the entire second half. The Stags closed the third quarter on a 9-0 run and led by as many as 27 in the fourth before Sacred Heart scored the final 11 points of the game against reserves.

L’Amoreaux and Andersen each went 7 of 11 from the field to help Fairfield shoot 46% overall, while Sacred Heart was held to 19-of-54 shooting (35%). L’Amoreaux reached 20-plus points for the sixth time this season.

Cyanne Coe added 10 points for Fairfield. Carly Thibault-DuDonis reached 100 wins during her four-year career to become the fastest coach in MAAC history to reach the mark.

Emma Kirby led Sacred Heart (13-18), the No. 7 seed, with 15 points. Amelia Wood added 11 points, Missy Nuku had 10 points and Nalyce Dudley grabbed 10 rebounds.

Up next

Sacred Heart: Season likely comes to an end.

Fairfield: Awaits the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal game between Merrimack and Mount St. Mary’s — with the semifinal set for Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.