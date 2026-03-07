Skip to main content
Northeastern defeats NC A&T 88-72 in Coastal Athletic Association Tournament

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Loughnane and Xavier Abreu had 18 points apiece in No. 13 seed Northeastern’s 88-72 win against 12th-seeded North Carolina A&T on Friday in the first round of the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament.

Northeastern (7-23), which snapped a 12-game skid, plays No. 5 seed Drexel in the second round Saturday.

Loughnane also contributed six assists and Abreu made 5 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. William Kermoury shot 4 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points for the Huskies.

Lewis Walker led the way for the Aggies (11-19) with 17 points. N.C. A&T also got 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks from Zamoku Weluche-Ume. Trent Middleton also had 15 points, four assists and two steals.

Northeastern took the lead with 9:52 left in the first half and did not trail again. Loughnane led the Huskies with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 40-24 at the break. Abreu scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as Northeastern went on to secure a victory, while matching N.C. A&T point for point in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

