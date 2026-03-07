Skip to main content
Barno scores 18 as FGCU knocks off Lipscomb 77-53 in Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rahmir Barno had 18 points in FGCU’s 77-53 win over Lipscomb on Friday in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

No. 5 seed FGCU (16-17) plays top-seeded Central Arkansas in the semifinals Saturday.

Barno shot 7 of 10 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Eagles. Isaiah Malone added 17 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc while they also had six rebounds. J.R. Konieczny shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the free-throw line and finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

Ross Candelino finished with 17 points and two steals for the Bisons (19-13). Lipscomb also got 10 points from Grant Asman. Charlie Williams also had eight points.

FGCU took the lead with 18:56 left in the first half and did not trail again. Malone led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 36-27 at the break. FGCU pulled away with a 15-0 run in the second half to extend a five-point lead to 20 points. They outscored Lipscomb by 15 points in the final half, as Barno led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

