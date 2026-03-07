Duncomb leads Winthrop past Charleston Southern 86-81 in Big South Conference Tournament

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Logan Duncomb led No. 2 seed Winthrop with 20 points, which included a layup with 16 seconds left, as the Eagles outscored the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in the final 45 seconds for an 86-81 win in quarterfinals of the Big South Conference Tournament 86-81 on Friday.

Luke Williams made a free throw that gave Charleston Southern an 81-74 lead with 45 seconds left in the game. Josh Meo answered with a 3-pointer before Cody Clouet converted a three-point play and Duncomb hit the go-ahead layup after steals by Isaiah Wilson and Meo, respectively.

Kareem Rozier and Clouet each made two free throws from there to cap the scoring.

Winthrop (22-10) plays the winner between No. 3 seed Radford and sixth-seeded Presbyterian in the semifinals Saturday.

Duncomb also contributed 11 rebounds for the Eagles. Clouet added 19 points and nine rebounds while shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line. Daylen Berry went 5 of 14 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

A’lahn Sumler led the way for the Buccaneers (15-17) with 22 points and six rebounds. No. 7 seed Charleston Southern also got 18 points and five assists from Luke Williams. Reis Jones finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Clouet scored 12 points in the first half and Winthrop went into the break trailing 40-37.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press