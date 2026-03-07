Adebisi and The Citadel take down Chattanooga 88-85 in Southern Conference Tournament

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Sola Adebisi made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 7.7 seconds left and racked up 26 points to lead The Citadel past Chattanooga 88-85 on Friday in the Southern Conference Tournament.

Adebisi had seven rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs (11-21). Keynan Davis scored 20 points, going 6 for 8 from 3-point range. Braxton Williams shot 6 for 13 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Jordan Frison and Tate Darner led the Mocs (13-19) in scoring, finishing with 16 points apiece. Brennan Watkins added 14 points.

Christian Moore led The Citadel with 12 points in the second half.

