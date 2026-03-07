Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
58.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Crawford scores 19 as UIC beats Murray State 92-79 in Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

By AP News

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Elijah Crawford had 19 points in UIC’s 92-79 victory over Murray State on Friday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Crawford also contributed six assists for the Flames (18-14). Rashund Washington Jr. and Andy Johnson finished with 17 points apiece.

Javon Jackson led the way for the Racers (20-12) with 30 points. Mason Miller added 12 points and Roman Domon finished with 11 points.

UIC took the lead for good with 16:42 left in the first half. The score was 50-32 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 15 points. Washington scored a team-high 15 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.