Merrimack defeats Sacred Heart 70-48 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy had 24 points in Merrimack’s 70-48 victory over Sacred Heart on Friday in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Kennedy also had eight rebounds and six assists for the Warriors (21-10). Ernest Shelton totaled 18 points and nine rebounds. Tye Dorset had 10 point.

Anquan Hill finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Pioneers (13-18). Yann Farell added 11 points, four assists and two blocks. Mekhi Conner pitched in with 10 points and five assists.

Merrimack took the lead with 11:20 left in the first half and did not trail again. Kennedy had 14 points at the break for a 39-25 advantage.

Merrimack will play the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup between Quinnipiac and Marist in a Sunday semifinal.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press