Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Merrimack defeats Sacred Heart 70-48 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals

By AP News

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy had 24 points in Merrimack’s 70-48 victory over Sacred Heart on Friday in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Kennedy also had eight rebounds and six assists for the Warriors (21-10). Ernest Shelton totaled 18 points and nine rebounds. Tye Dorset had 10 point.

Anquan Hill finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Pioneers (13-18). Yann Farell added 11 points, four assists and two blocks. Mekhi Conner pitched in with 10 points and five assists.

Merrimack took the lead with 11:20 left in the first half and did not trail again. Kennedy had 14 points at the break for a 39-25 advantage.

Merrimack will play the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup between Quinnipiac and Marist in a Sunday semifinal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.