Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
56.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Shaw hits 5 3s, scores 19 as No. 15 West Virginia women beat Arizona State in Big 12 quarters

By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sydney Shaw hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, Gia Cooke scored 16, and second-seeded West Virginia beat No. 10 seed Arizona State 67-54 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

No. 15 West Virginia (25-6) plays Saturday in the semifinals against the winner between No. 20 Baylor, the No. 3 seed, and sixth-seeded Colorado. The Mountaineers have won 25 games in each of coach Mark Kellogg’s first three seasons.

Shaw tied the program record for 3-pointers in a Big 12 Tournament game. Jordan Harrison added 10 points, five assists and three steals for West Virginia.

Marley Washenitz led Arizona State (24-10) with 14 points and Heloisa Carrera scored 10. Gabby Elliott left the game due to an apparent knee injury with 5:33 left in the third quarter but returned to start the fourth and finished with nine points — all in the first half.

Washenitz hit a 3-pointer that capped an 8-0 run to open the fourth quarter and made it 52-50 game with 8:05 left. Shaw answered 30 seconds later with a 3 before Cooke added a putback and — after a steal by Wheeler — another 3 before Shaw hit her final 3-pointer to give West Virginia a 13-point lead with 2:37 to go.

The Sun Devils went scoreless for more than six minutes in the fourth quarter before Carrera hit two free throws that made it 63-52 with 1:48 left.

Up next

West Virginia: Plays in the semifinals Saturday.

Arizona State: Awaits a likely at-large NCAA Tournament berth.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.