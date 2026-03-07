Skip to main content
Weeks scores 32 to lead Southern Miss over Texas State 81-77 in Sun Belt Conference Tournament

By AP News

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tylik Weeks scored 32 points and Southern Mississippi beat Texas State 81-77 on Friday night in the fourth round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

No. 8 seed Southern Miss will play No. 4 seed Appalachian State in a Saturday quarterfinal.

Weeks shot 9 of 18 from the field and 14 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles (16-15). Djahi Binet totaled 10 points and seven rebounds. Isaac Tavares also scored 10.

DJ Hall led the fifth-seeded Bobcats (19-12) with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Mark Drone scored 19.

Weeks scored 23 points in the second half to help the Golden Eagles stay in front after taking a 37-33 lead into halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

