Roberts’ 18 lead Pennsylvania over Brown 82-61

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ethan Roberts had 18 points in Pennsylvania’s 82-61 win over Brown on Friday night.

Roberts shot 5 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Quakers (16-11, 9-5 Ivy League). TJ Power scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and four steals. Michael Zanoni went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Landon Lewis finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Bears (9-18, 3-11). Luke Paragon added 10 points for Brown. Charlie O’Sullivan also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press