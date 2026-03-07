Skip to main content
Glover scores 25 off the bench, Omaha knocks off South Dakota 76-62 in Summit League Tournament

By AP News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Ja’Sean Glover helped lead No. 5 seed Omaha past fourth-seeded South Dakota on Friday with 25 points off of the bench in a 76-62 win in the Summit League Tournament.

The Mavericks (16-16) play No. 1 seed North Dakota State in the semifinals Saturday.

Glover shot 7 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Mavericks. Lance Waddles scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 14, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. Julian Margrave went 4 of 11 from the field (3 for 10 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Vince Buzelis led the Coyotes (16-15, 8-8) with 16 points and 12 rebounds. South Dakota also got 14 points from Jesse McIntosh. Jordan Crawford finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Omaha carried a slim three-point lead into halftime, as Waddles led the way with 13 points. Omaha took the lead for good with 10:26 remaining in the game. Glover helped the Mavericks pull away for the victory with 15 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

