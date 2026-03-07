Skip to main content
Wright and UNC Asheville secure 85-82 OT win over Longwood in Big South Conference Tournament

By AP News

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Justin Wright scored 28 points, 12 in the overtime, as UNC Asheville took down Longwood 85-82 on Friday night in the Big South Conference Tournament.

UNC Ashville (15-16) plays No. 1 seed High Point in the semifinals Saturday.

Wright also contributed five rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-16, 8-8 Big South Conference). Kameron Taylor scored 26 points while shooting 8 for 17 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 12 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Toyaz Solomon had 24 points and shot 8 for 16 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Taylor made a 3-pointer with 48 seconds left in regulation that made it 78-all and eventually forced overtime.

Jacoi Hutchinson finished with 19 points and four steals for the Lancers (16-15, 8-8). Emanuel Richards added 17 points, six rebounds and two steals for Longwood. Elijah Tucker finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

