UNC Greensboro defeats VMI 84-70 in Southern Conference Tournament

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — KJ Younger had 29 points in UNC Greensboro’s 84-70 victory against VMI on Friday night in the Southern Conference Tournament to extend the Keydets’ losing streak to 17 games.

UNCG plays No. 2 seed Wofford in the quarterfinals Saturday.

VMI has the second-longest active losing streak in the country (Air Force, 23).

Younger also contributed seven rebounds for the Spartans (14-18). Justin Neely scored 14 points while going 6 of 11 from the field, and added 10 rebounds. Donald Whitehead Jr. shot 5 for 15, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Linus Holmstrom finished with 24 points and three steals for the Keydets (6-26). VMI also got 15 points and eight rebounds from TJ Johnson. Tan Yildizoglu also had 13 points and four assists. The loss was the Keydets’ 16th straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press