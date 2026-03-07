Skip to main content
Queens University knocks off West Georgia 71-63 in Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Nasir Mann had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Queens University to a 71-63 victory over West Georgia on Friday night in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

No. 3 seed Queens University plays second-seeded Austin Peay in a Saturday semifinal. No. 1 seed Central Arkansas and No. 5 seed Florida Gulf Coast square off in the other one.

Mann added four steals for the Royals (18-13). Carson Schwieger scored 14 points and Avantae Parker added 12 points.

Josh Smith led the No. 6 seed Wolves (14-16) with 14 points. Kenneth Chime added 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Kolten Griffin pitched in with 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Royals led 33-25 at halftime and used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 23-point lead at 65-42 with 8:35 left.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

