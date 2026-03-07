Skip to main content
Williamson scores 16 in Kent State’s 86-78 victory against Western Michigan

By AP News

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jahari Williamson’s 16 points helped Kent State defeat Western Michigan 86-78 on Friday night.

Williamson shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Golden Flashes (23-8, 14-4 Mid-American Conference). Quinn Woidke scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Morgan Safford shot 4 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the foul line to finish with 14 points.

Jayden Brewer led the way for the Broncos (10-21, 4-14) with 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Western Michigan also got 17 points from Trey Lewis. Jalen Griffith also had 14 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

